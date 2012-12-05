Euro rises to 2-1/2 month high versus Swiss franc

DIARY-Top Economic Events to March 29
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
LONDON Dec 5 The euro rose to a 2-1/2 month high versus the Swiss franc on Wednesday, extending recent gains after Switzerland's largest banks said they would charge for some franc deposits.
The euro also rose broadly on subsiding concerns on Greece and Spain.
The euro rose 0.2 percent to 1.21560 francs, its highest level since Sep. 18, on trading platform EBS.
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
Feb 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
NEW YORK, Feb 24 The U.S. dollar fell to a more than two-week low against the Japanese yen on Friday as investors doubted the likelihood of swift tax reform and a quick spending boost from U.S. President Donald Trump's administration.