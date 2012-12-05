版本:
Euro rises to 2-1/2 month high versus Swiss franc

LONDON Dec 5 The euro rose to a 2-1/2 month high versus the Swiss franc on Wednesday, extending recent gains after Switzerland's largest banks said they would charge for some franc deposits.

The euro also rose broadly on subsiding concerns on Greece and Spain.

The euro rose 0.2 percent to 1.21560 francs, its highest level since Sep. 18, on trading platform EBS.

