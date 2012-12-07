版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2012年 12月 7日 星期五 20:53 BJT

Euro falls after ECB's Makuch comments on rate cut debate

LONDON Dec 7 The euro extended falls on Friday after European Central Bank policymaker Jozef Makuch said the bank may cut interest rates next year if the euro zone economy does not improve.

The euro fell 0.5 percent on the day to hit a low of $1.2897, its lowest since Nov. 28. More falls would see it target the low on that day of $1.2880.

