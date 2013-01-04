Euro falls to three-week low versus bouyant dollar

LONDON Jan 4 The euro fell to a three-week low against the dollar on Friday with the U.S. currency bolstered by latest Federal Reserve minutes that raised some concerns that it may slow future asset purchases.

The euro fell to $1.3006, its lowest level since Dec. 12 with near term support at its 55-day moving average of $1.2986 and bids reported below that.

The dollar also rose to a three-week high against the Swiss franc of 0.9294 francs on trading platform EBS.