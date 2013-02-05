版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 2月 5日 星期二 16:40 BJT

Euro cuts losses to turn flat on the day against dollar

LONDON Feb 5 The euro cut losses on Tuesday to turn flat on the day against the dollar as investors bought back the common currency on dips after it fell the previous day due to political worries in Italy and Spain.

The euro was flat at $1.3513, paring previous losses and rising past initial resistance at $1.3505, its 200 hour moving average.
