Euro rises 1 percent on day versus yen and sterling

LONDON Feb 11 The euro rose 1 percent on the day versus the yen and the British pound on Monday, with traders citing demand from investors keen to buy back the single currency after its broad retreat at the end of last week.

The euro rose 1.1 percent on the day to 125.30 yen, although it remained well below the 34-month high of 127.71 hit on Feb. 6.

The single currency was also up 1 percent at 85.41 pence , recovering from a two-week low of 84.465 struck on Friday, on steady buying from Middle East investors and companies.