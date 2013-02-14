Euro falls to session low against dollar on weak German data

LONDON Feb 14 The euro fell to a session-low against the dollar on Thursday after data showed the German economy had contracted more-than-expected, leaving the euro zone on track for a deeper recession.

The single currency fell 0.5 percent to $1.3382, retreating even further from a 15-month high of $1.3711 hit at the start of February, after data showed that the euro zone's largest economy contracted 0.6 percent in the last quarter of 2012 due to weak exports.