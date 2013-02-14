版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 2月 14日 星期四 15:45 BJT

Euro falls to session low against dollar on weak German data

LONDON Feb 14 The euro fell to a session-low against the dollar on Thursday after data showed the German economy had contracted more-than-expected, leaving the euro zone on track for a deeper recession.

The single currency fell 0.5 percent to $1.3382, retreating even further from a 15-month high of $1.3711 hit at the start of February, after data showed that the euro zone's largest economy contracted 0.6 percent in the last quarter of 2012 due to weak exports.

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐