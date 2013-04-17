Euro falls to session low vs dollar, cuts gains against yen

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 3
ZURICH, April 3 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
LONDON, April 17 The euro fell to a session low against the dollar on Wednesday, dragged down by steady selling of the single currency against the yen and on a media report where a former European Central Bank board member voiced concerns about the euro's gains.
Traders cited a report where former member of the Executive Board Lorenzo Bini Smaghi said that the ECB should find ways to stop the euro from gaining.
The euro fell to a session low of $1.3130 from around $1.3154 before the comments were reported, down 0.3 percent on the day.
The euro also cut gains against the yen and was last trading flat on the day at 128.50 yen.
ZURICH, April 3 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
* Julie G. Richardson nominated for election to the board of directors at the annual general meeting. Joseph Yam decided not to stand for re-election
* Says phase iii alur study supports the use of alecensa for people with advanced alk-positive lung cancer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)