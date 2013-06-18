Euro rises to four-month high versus dollar before German data

LONDON, June 18 The euro rose to a four-month high versus the dollar on Tuesday as market participants positioned for a better-than-expected German ZEW economic sentiment reading at 0900 GMT.

The single currency hit a peak of $1.3391, which was its highest level since Feb. 20. It was last trading up 0.1 percent at $1.3383. Traders cited institutional investors as buyers of the euro.