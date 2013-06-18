Euro rises to four-month high versus dollar before German data

European shares supported by oil stocks after US strike in Syria
* Real estate stocks up, banks down (Adds details, closing prices)
LONDON, June 18 The euro rose to a four-month high versus the dollar on Tuesday as market participants positioned for a better-than-expected German ZEW economic sentiment reading at 0900 GMT.
The single currency hit a peak of $1.3391, which was its highest level since Feb. 20. It was last trading up 0.1 percent at $1.3383. Traders cited institutional investors as buyers of the euro.
* Real estate stocks up, banks down (Adds details, closing prices)
ZURICH, April 7 Swiss banks will have to maintain a leverage ratio of 3 percent under draft proposals unveiled on Friday by the finance ministry that will also apply to small banks that have no minimum leverage ratios now.
ZURICH, April 7 FIFA expects widening losses in 2017, world soccer's ruling body said on Friday, as costs linked to its biggest ever corruption scandal and failed investments contributed to a $391 million pretax shortfall in 2016.