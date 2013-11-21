Euro rises, Bunds fall on Draghi comments

LONDON Nov 21 The euro rose to a session high
against the dollar while German bund futures fell on Thursday,
after European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi played down the
chances of a deposit rate cut into negative territory.
The euro rose to $1.3477 after Draghi's comments, up
0.22 percent on the day, and firmer than $1.3435 that the single
currency was trading at before his comments. Draghi said
negative deposit rates were discussed at this month's policy
meeting and there had been no news since then.
The euro has been under pressure after an unsourced report
on Wednesday said that the ECB may consider making banks pay to
deposit cash with it overnight. An ECB spokeswoman declined to
comment on the report.
Bund futures hit a session low of 140.57, down 87
ticks on day.