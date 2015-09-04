GRAPHICS-Euro breaks ties with rates, moves in opposite direction to stocks

| LONDON, Sept 4
LONDON, Sept 4 With the U.S. Federal Reserve set
to raise interest rates and the European Central Bank mulling
additional economic stimulus, the euro ought by rights to be
falling against the dollar.
In fact, as the charts show, the correlation between the
euro/dollar exchange rate and the gap between U.S. and euro zone
bond yields, which was the main driver of the single currency
earlier this year, has frayed.
Instead, the euro has been bolstered by an unwinding of
risky carry trades, in which investors sell low-yielding
currencies such as the euro in search of higher returns
elsewhere, on the back of worries related to China.
As a result, the relationship between the euro and
stock markets, whether European or global, is at its
weakest in more than a decade, with the euro moving in the
opposite direction to falling stocks and other riskier assets
such as commodities.
The broad-based euro trade-weighted index has
risen 1.3 percent since China devalued the yuan on Aug. 11, a
move that injected volatility into global markets and drove many
to bail out of these so-called carry trades.
The euro has moved almost in tandem with the safe-haven yen,
which has also gained as stocks slid and prompted investors to
seek refuge, leading some in the market to say the euro has
emerged as a safety play.
Many analysts, though, are sceptical.
"Has the euro risen because of safe-haven flows? We don't
think so," said Georgette Boele, an analyst at ABN-Amro.
"Investors had set up carry trades with the euro as the
funding currency."
As risk sentiment declined, the euro rallied because those
short bets against the single currency were closed," she said.
Carry trades work best when borrowing is in a cheap and
liquid currency that is either stable or gradually declining.
But in an uncertain economic climate, or when financial markets
are in upheaval, these trades take a hit.
For most of 2015, a weaker euro and a higher U.S. dollar has
been one of the biggest macro themes. But this position has come
under strain as investors have become less certain that the Fed
will raise rates this year, given the recent market ructions and
worries about global growth.
The latest Reuters poll suggested the euro would fall only
slightly in the coming year, and saw only a one-in-three chance
that it would fall to parity with the dollar or lower.
And while ECB President Mario Draghi pledged on Thursday to
do more to support the economy, the impact of the bank's
monetary easing on the euro has been muted.
Traders said that, unless market volatility faded, the euro
would resist the ECB's easing measures and continue to benefit
from the unwinding of risky bets.
