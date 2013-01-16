Euro turns higher on day vs dollar after Nowotny comments

LONDON Jan 16 The euro cut losses against the dollar on Wednesday to trade slightly higher on the day after European Central Bank policymaker Ewald Nowotny said the exchange rate was "not a matter of major concern."

The euro rose back above $1.33 to $1.3310 on trading platform EBS from $1.3274 before Nowotny's comments.

His comments were in contrast to that of Eurogroup head Jean-Claude Juncker who on Tuesday said that the euro was "dangerously high".

Juncker's comments weighed on the euro, with the single currency losing more that 1 percent against the yen.