Euro rises to 11-month high versus dollar

Credit Suisse board proposes to cut variable pay by 40 pct
April 13 Credit Suisse said its CEO and board of directors has proposed a reduction in performance awards by 40 percent.
LONDON Jan 25 The euro hit an 11-month high against the dollar on Friday as investors positioned for a strong German Ifo reading and an announcement on the first repayment of cheap loans from the European Central Bank.
The euro rose 0.4 percent on the day to $1.3432, its highest level since late February 2012.
April 13 Credit Suisse said its CEO and board of directors has proposed a reduction in performance awards by 40 percent.
* CEO and Executive Board voluntarily propose a reduction of variable compensation by 40 percent
NEW YORK, April 13 A lawsuit accusing Nestle Purina Petcare Co of fooling dog owners into thinking its Beggin' dog treats are made mostly of real bacon has been dropped.