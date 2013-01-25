版本:
Euro rises to 11-month high versus dollar

LONDON Jan 25 The euro hit an 11-month high against the dollar on Friday as investors positioned for a strong German Ifo reading and an announcement on the first repayment of cheap loans from the European Central Bank.

The euro rose 0.4 percent on the day to $1.3432, its highest level since late February 2012.
