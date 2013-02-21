版本:
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 2月 21日 星期四 18:50 BJT

Euro drops to three-week low versus yen

LONDON Feb 21 The euro fell sharply against the yen on Thursday hurt by sluggish euro zone economic data and as investors bought more liquid currencies and sold riskier assets like stocks on doubts whether the Federal Reserve will ease monetary policy further.

The euro fell 1.35 percent to a three-week low of 122.52 yen on trading platform EBS and its lowest level since Jan. 30.

Signs that Fed policymakers were becoming increasingly reluctant to continue aggressive monetary easing, revealed in the minutes of the last policy meeting, had sparked a worldwide selloff in riskier assets.

As a result, the yen, which is bought during economic uncertainty, rose against most currencies, including the dollar .
