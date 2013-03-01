版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 3月 1日 星期五 20:01 BJT

Euro falls to two-month low versus dollar

LONDON, March 1 The euro fell to a two-month low against the dollar on Friday, hurt by poor euro zone economic data and concerns about Italian political gridlock and looming U.S. budget cuts.

The euro fell 0.3 percent on the day to $1.3013, its lowest since early January, with reported selling by macro investors. Support was expected around the 2013 low of $1.2998, with an options barrier cited at $1.30.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐