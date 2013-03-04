Euro drops to session low vs dollar after Sentix data

LONDON, March 4 The euro fell to a session low
on Monday and not far from a 2-1/2 month trough after euro zone
sentiment tumbled in March and added to speculation that the
European Central Bank may lower rates in the near term.
The euro was down 0.3 percent at $1.29825, not far
from a 2-1/2 month low of $1.2966 struck on Friday. Option
barriers are cited at $1.2950.
Investors have stepped up selling the euro in the past few
weeks on poor euro zone data which has kept alive risks of a
recession and monetary easing by the ECB.
The euro was also down 0.3 percent against the yen
at 121.50.