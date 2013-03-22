RPT-Euro hits two-week low vs yen after German Ifo

LONDON, March 22 The euro fell to a two-week low versus the yen and German stocks extended losses on Friday after a German Ifo business climate index fell in March.

The euro dropped to 121.44 yen, its lowest level since March 5, before paring losses to last trade down 0.6 percent on the day to 121.61 yen.

Against the dollar, the euro was close to flat on the day at $1.2903, having slipped briefly to $1.2894 after the Ifo data.

Germany's benchmark DAX extended losses to reach new session lows. The DAX was down 0.5 percent at 7,893.56 points by 0908 GMT, while the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down by 0.3 percent.