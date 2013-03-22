RPT-Euro hits two-week low vs yen after German Ifo

European shares recover, boosted by results and deal-making
LONDON, March 28 European shares rose on Tuesday, boosted by strong results and deal-making across the region, recovering from the previous session's sentiment-fuelled dip.
LONDON, March 22 The euro fell to a two-week low versus the yen and German stocks extended losses on Friday after a German Ifo business climate index fell in March.
The euro dropped to 121.44 yen, its lowest level since March 5, before paring losses to last trade down 0.6 percent on the day to 121.61 yen.
Against the dollar, the euro was close to flat on the day at $1.2903, having slipped briefly to $1.2894 after the Ifo data.
Germany's benchmark DAX extended losses to reach new session lows. The DAX was down 0.5 percent at 7,893.56 points by 0908 GMT, while the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down by 0.3 percent.
KHOBAR/DUBAI, March 28 Citigroup has formally applied for a licence to conduct capital markets business in Saudi Arabia, two sources familiar with the matter said, in a major move to return to the country after a roughly thirteen year absence.
LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 28 Top executives from the world's largest commodity trading houses discuss trends in trading at the FT Commodities Global Summit in Lausanne, Switzerland, this week.