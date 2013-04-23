Euro extends losses, falls 1 percent on day vs yen

LONDON, April 23 The euro fell 1 percent on the day versus the yen on Tuesday, knocked lower by data showing Germany's private sector shrank for the first time in five months in April.

The euro fell 1.2 percent on the day to 128.04 yen.

The single currency also extended losses against the dollar, falling 0.6 percent on the day to $1.2985, its lowest level since April 8.