版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 5月 3日 星期五 14:55 BJT

Euro rises to session high on ECB Nowotny's comments

LONDON May 3 The euro rose to a session high against the dollar on Friday after European Central Bank policymaker Ewald Nowotny said the market was over interpreting recent comments about possible negative interest rates.

The euro was up 0.3 percent on the day at $1.3102, climbing from around $1.3072 before the comments, although offers to sell at around $1.3115/20 are likely to check gains.

The single currency came under pressure on Thursday after ECB President Mario Draghi said the bank is technically ready for negative deposit rates and noted downside risks to the economy.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐