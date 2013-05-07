Euro rises on better-than-expected German industrial data

LONDON May 8 Euro rose to a session high against the dollar on Tuesday after German industrial orders data beat expectations.

The single currency rose 0.2 percent to $1.3111 from $1.3077 after data showed industrial orders in the euro zone's largest economy grew by 2.2 percent in March, compared to a forecast of a fall of 0.5 percent.

Support for the euro is cited at its 55-day moving average of $1.3021 and reported option expiries at $1.3100, could keep the currency pinned at that level, traders said.