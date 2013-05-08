RPT-Euro rises after German industry data, Bunds pare gains

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 11
ZURICH, April 11 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent lower at 8,609 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
LONDON May 8 The euro rose to a session high against the dollar and Bund futures paired gains on Wednesday after German industrial output rose more than expected in March.
The euro rose to $1.3145 from $1.3123 before the data was released with stop-loss buy orders cited above $1.3150. Near term resistance is at its 100-day moving average of $1.31564.
German Bund futures pared gains, last trading 10 ticks higher on the day at 145.53, having risen as high as 145.72 earlier in the session.
ZURICH, April 11 The Swiss Federal Treasury said on Tuesday it was reopening its zero coupon bond maturing in 2029 and a 0.5 percent bond maturing in 2058 in a tender on Wednesday. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)
ZURICH, April 11 Flavour and fragrance maker Givaudan confirmed its mid-term targets and said it wanted to keep growing its dividend after growth slowed less than expected in the first quarter, helped by a strong performance in North America.