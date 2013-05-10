Euro hits 3-yr high versus yen, 3-1/2 month peak vs Swiss franc

LONDON May 10 The euro rose to a three-year high against a broadly weaker yen and hit a 3-1/2 month high against the Swiss franc on Friday as waning euro zone debt concerns encouraged inflows into euro zone assets.

The dollar rose to a six-week against the Swiss franc buoyed by expectations that the Federal Reserve may slow its asset purchase programme later this year. In contrast, the franc was weighed down by talk of further policy easing by the Swiss National Bank.

The euro rose 0.5 percent to 131.94 yen on EBS, as its highest since January 2010, as the yen fell to a fresh four-year low against the dollar. The euro also rose to 1.2444 Swiss francs.

The dollar was up 0.7 percent at 0.9561 francs.

The Australian dollar fell to a 10-month low against a broadly firmer U.S. dollar of $1.0037.

