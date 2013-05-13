版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 5月 13日 星期一 15:37 BJT

Euro falls, German bunds rise after ECB's Visco rate comments

LONDON May 13 The euro fell against the dollar on Monday while German bund futures rose after European Central Bank policymaker Ignazio Visco said if the euro zone economy needed more help, the deposit rate could be cut to negative territory.

The euro fell to $1.2953 after Visco's comments from around $1.2976 beforehand. It was last trading at $1.2966, still down 0.2 percent on the day.

Bund futures rose to a session high of 144.93, up 27 ticks on the day, after the comments.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐