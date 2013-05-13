RPT-Euro falls, German Bunds rise after ECB's Visco rate comments

LONDON May 13 The euro fell against the dollar on Monday while German Bund futures rose after European Central Bank policymaker Ignazio Visco said if the euro zone economy needed more help, the deposit rate could be cut to negative territory.

The euro fell to $1.2953 after Visco's comments from around $1.2976 beforehand. It was last trading at $1.2966, still down 0.2 percent on the day.

Bund futures rose to a session high of 144.93, up 27 ticks on the day, after the comments.