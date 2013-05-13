RPT-Euro falls, German Bunds rise after ECB's Visco rate comments

European shares seen little changed with eyes on Stada, Fresenius, Barclays - For more see the LiveMarkets blog
MILAN, April 10 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
LONDON May 13 The euro fell against the dollar on Monday while German Bund futures rose after European Central Bank policymaker Ignazio Visco said if the euro zone economy needed more help, the deposit rate could be cut to negative territory.
The euro fell to $1.2953 after Visco's comments from around $1.2976 beforehand. It was last trading at $1.2966, still down 0.2 percent on the day.
Bund futures rose to a session high of 144.93, up 27 ticks on the day, after the comments.
ZURICH, April 10 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.7 percent lower at 8,580 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
ZURICH, April 10 Roche's Alecensa kept people with a specific lung cancer alive longer without their disease progressing than Pfizer's Xalkori, the Swiss drugmaker said on Monday, as it seeks to move in on the U.S. company's share of early treatment of the disease.