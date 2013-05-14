Euro gains against dollar and pound after Spanish debt sale

Credit Suisse board proposes to cut variable pay by 40 pct
April 13 Credit Suisse said its CEO and board of directors has proposed a reduction in performance awards by 40 percent.
LONDON May 14 The euro rose to a session high against the dollar and a near three-week high against the British pound on Tuesday on signs of healthy demand for Spanish debt at a bond sale, traders said.
The euro rose to $1.3030 from around $1.2995, up 0.5 percent on the day, with offers cited around $1.3045/50 and stops placed at $1.3055.
It also rose more than 0.2 percent against sterling to hit 85.065 pence, its strongest since April 25. It faced resistance at the April 25 high of 85.33 pence and the 55-day moving average at 85.34 pence.
* CEO and Executive Board voluntarily propose a reduction of variable compensation by 40 percent
NEW YORK, April 13 A lawsuit accusing Nestle Purina Petcare Co of fooling dog owners into thinking its Beggin' dog treats are made mostly of real bacon has been dropped.