Euro falls to 6-wk low vs dollar as German, French GDP data hurt

BRIEF-Huegli Holding Q1 sales down at 97.9 million Swiss francs
* FY sales up by +1.8 pct to 385 million Swiss francs ($381.57 million)
LONDON May 15 The euro fell to a six-week low against a buoyant dollar on Wednesday, hurt by worse-than-expected German and French gross domestic product (GDP) data, which kept alive chances of more monetary easing by the European Central Bank.
The euro fell to $1.2897 on trading platform EBS, its lowest level since early April. It has lost over 2 percent on the year against the dollar.
The dollar rose to a fresh 4-1/2 year high against the yen of 102.46 yen, with traders citing an option barrier at 102.50 yen.
The dollar also hit a 9-month high against the Swiss franc , gaining to 0.9686 francs, its highest since August 2012.
The Australian dollar fell to a fresh 11-month low of $0.9873.
ZURICH, April 11 Flavour and fragrance maker Givaudan confirmed its mid-term target of like-for-like sales growth of 4-5 percent on average after growth slowed less than expected in the first quarter, helped by a strong performance in North America.
* Q1 turnover rises by 8.5 pct to 93.2 million Swiss francs ($92.37 million)