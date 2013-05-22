RPT-Euro hits 3-1/2 yr high versus yen, rallies against Swiss franc

DIARY-Top Economic Events to May 31
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
LONDON May 22 The euro rose to a 3-1/2 year peak against the yen and a four-month high against the Swiss franc on Wednesday as investors demand for safe-haven currencies waned on falling borrowing costs for indebted euro zone countries.
The euro rose to 133.14 yen, pushing past a reported option barrier at 133 yen to trade at its highest since January 2010. So far this year, the euro is up 16 percent.
The euro also rose to 1.2546 Swiss francs, its highest since January 18. Traders cited an option barrier at 1.2550 francs.
April 13 In the face of shareholder criticism, Credit Suisse said its top officers had proposed reducing the bonuses they would get by 40 percent from the bank's original recommendation.
