版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 9月 3日 星期二 14:48 BJT

Euro drops to 1-1/2 month low versus buoyant dollar

LONDON, Sept 3 The euro fell to a 1-1/2 month low against the dollar on Tuesday, weighed by expectations that the European Central Bank will reiterate its pledge to keep rates low to ensure an economic recovery is sustained.

The ECB's rate-setting committee meets this Thursday.

In contrast, traders are expecting the Federal Reserve to start unwinding stimulus, perhaps as early as this month.

The euro dropped to $1.31635 its lowest since July 22 and down 0.2 percent on the day. The dollar index was up 0.36 percent at 82.379.

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐