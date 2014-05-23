Euro drops to 3-month low vs dollar after German Ifo

DIARY-Top Economic Events to June 23
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
LONDON May 23 The euro fell to a three-month low against the dollar on Friday after a soft German business sentiment survey added to expectations the European Central Bank would ease policy next month.
The euro fell past support at its 200-day moving average at $1.3637 to hit a three-month low of $1.36265 after the German Ifo survey was released. It was trading at $1.3645 beforehand.
The euro was also down 0.2 percent at 138.65 yen. (Reporting by Anirban Nag, editing by Nigel Stephenson)
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
NEW YORK, April 28 World stock markets dipped on Friday, as U.S. equities retreated after a soft reading on first-quarter economic growth, while the euro strengthened as euro zone inflation rose to hit the European Central Bank's target.
SOCHI, Russia, April 28 McLaren's beleaguered engine partners Honda are talking to several teams about a possible supply for next season, the Japanese manufacturer's Formula One chief Yusuke Hasegawa said on Friday.