2014年 5月 23日 星期五

Euro drops to 3-month low vs dollar after German Ifo

LONDON May 23 The euro fell to a three-month low against the dollar on Friday after a soft German business sentiment survey added to expectations the European Central Bank would ease policy next month.

The euro fell past support at its 200-day moving average at $1.3637 to hit a three-month low of $1.36265 after the German Ifo survey was released. It was trading at $1.3645 beforehand.

The euro was also down 0.2 percent at 138.65 yen. (Reporting by Anirban Nag, editing by Nigel Stephenson)
