版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 7月 23日 星期三 15:34 BJT

Euro falls to 8-month low versus dollar, 2-year trough vs sterling

LONDON, July 23 The euro hit an 8-month low against the dollar on Wednesday on diverging interest rate outlooks for the United States and euro zone and a view that the euro zone economy would be hurt by further sanctions on Russia.

The euro's weakness was broad-based. It hit its lowest since August 2012 against the British pound - 78.83 pence, with some investors positioning for hawkish minutes from the Bank of England later in the day.

Against the dollar, the euro fell to $1.3455, its lowest since November 2013 and investors expected more losses in coming days. The euro was also down 0.2 percent at 136.45 yen .

(Reporting by Anirban Nag, editing by Nigel Stephenson)
