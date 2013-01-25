RPT-Euro hits session high, Bunds fall after German Ifo data

BRIEF-Credit Suisse - CEO and Executive Board voluntarily propose a reduction of variable compensation by 40 percent
* CEO and Executive Board voluntarily propose a reduction of variable compensation by 40 percent
LONDON Jan 25 The euro hit a fresh 11-month high against the dollar and Bunds futures fell on Friday after a stronger-than-expected German Ifo reading added to optimism about the euro zone's largest economy.
The euro rose to $1.3434 on trading platform EBS, its highest level since late February, from $1.3424 before the data.
German Bund futures fell to a session low, quickly reversing an initial rise after the data, to stand at 143.10, down 10 ticks on the day.
European shares were little changed after the official release, having been led higher by the DAX just before 0900 GMT on talk it would beat expectations.
* CEO and Executive Board voluntarily propose a reduction of variable compensation by 40 percent
NEW YORK, April 13 A lawsuit accusing Nestle Purina Petcare Co of fooling dog owners into thinking its Beggin' dog treats are made mostly of real bacon has been dropped.
* Sweden's SCA rises on bid speculation (ADVISORY- European stock markets are closed on Friday and Monday. There will be no European market reports on those days.)