FOREX-Euro hits another fresh 2-yr low vs dollar-Reuters data

NEW YORK, July 24 The euro hit a fresh 2-year low against the dollar on Tuesday, with losses accelerating on comments by some EU officials suggesting Greece could miss debt reduction targets outlined in the country's bailout deal.

Officials from the European Union, International Monetary Fund, and European Central Bank are currently in Athens to assess the country's progress on complying with the terms of the bailout deal.

Risk aversion was broad-based, with U.S. stocks extending losses after the Greece news.

The euro fell as low as $1.2040, a new two-year low. It last traded at $1.2048, down 0.5 percent on the day, according to Reuters data.