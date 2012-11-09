Euro drops to two-month low versus buoyant dollar

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
LONDON Nov 9 The euro extended losses to hit a two-month low against the dollar and a fresh one-month trough versus the yen on Friday as investors sold the single currency on grim economic prospects and uncertainty over aid to Greece and Spain.
The euro fell to $1.2715 on trading platform EBS, its lowest level since Sept. 7 with stop loss sell orders triggered on its move below $1.2720. More stops were cited below $1.2715 while traders reported talk of an option barrier at $1.2700.
The euro also fell against the yen to a fresh low of 100.85 yen, triggering reported stop loss sell orders below 100.90 yen. More stops were said to be around 100.80 yen.
The dollar rose to a two-month high against the Swiss franc of 0.9483 francs.
Feb 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
NEW YORK, Feb 24 The U.S. dollar fell to a more than two-week low against the Japanese yen on Friday as investors doubted the likelihood of swift tax reform and a quick spending boost from U.S. President Donald Trump's administration.
TORONTO, Feb 24 A strike at Noranda Income Fund's zinc processing plant in Quebec stretched into a 13th day on Friday, with no talks scheduled between management and the United Steelworkers of America union.