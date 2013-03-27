Euro drops to 4-month low versus dollar

BRIEF-Akcea Therapeutics files for initial public offering of up to $100 million
* Akcea therapeutics inc files for initial public offering of up to $100 million - sec filing
LONDON, March 26 The euro fell to a four-month low against the dollar on Wednesday as hedge funds sold on growing concerns that private investors would be burdened with hefty losses from future euro zone bailouts.
Those worries have mounted after a weekend deal to bailout Cyprus.
The euro fell past reported option barriers at $1.2825 to drop to its lowest in four months at $1.28175, down 0.3 percent on the day. Asian bids are cited at $1.2800, traders said.
So far this year, the euro has shed nearly 3 percent against the dollar as the euro zone debt crisis returned to investors' radar.
LONDON, March 27 (IFR) - Three senior debt capital markets bankers at Bank of America Merrill Lynch are expected to leave the US bank in the coming weeks, according to multiple sources.
BRUSSELS, March 27 EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager will announce a decision on a merger case at around noon, the European Commission said on Monday, without giving further details.