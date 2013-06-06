Euro inches up, Bunds slip after ECB leaves rates on hold

LONDON, June 6 The euro rose slightly against the dollar while German Bund futures slipped on Thursday after the European Central Bank left interest rates unchanged, as expected.

The euro inched up to $1.31235 after the announcement from $1.3114, shy of a four-week high of $1.3131 struck earlier in the day.

German Bund futures inched lower after the interest rate decision. They were 8 ticks higher at 143.86, having stood at 143.91 before the verdict.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 was little changed after the rate decision, remaining 0.3 percent higher at 1,196.20.