Swiss franc in demand, rises to 10-month high vs euro

LONDON Feb 27 The Swiss franc rose to a 10-month high against the euro on Thursday, boosted by safe-haven inflows amid renewed geopolitical concerns as tensions between Russia and Ukraine rose.

The euro was down 0.2 percent at 1.2164 on trading platform EBS, its lowest since mid-April 2013, with the single currency also hurt by the first signs of soft regional inflation figures out of Germany.

(Reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)