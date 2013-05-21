Euro rallies to session high against the dollar

BRIEF-Google says Fact Check now available in Google Search and News around the world
* Google - Fact Check now available in Google Search and News around the world
NEW YORK May 21 The euro rose to a session high against the dollar on Tuesday as investors positioned ahead of testimony from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on Wednesday.
Speculation the U.S. central bank will trim its bond purchases, or quantitative easing (QE), sooner than expected has mounted, given signs of an improvement in the U.S. labor market. Bernanke testifies to Congress at 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT) and his words will be combed for clues on when the scheme might end.
The euro had been lower for most of the global session but began to recover late in the New York morning. The single currency was last up 0.2 percent at $1.2912, the session peak. .
The dollar also pared gains against the yen, with the U.S. currency last up 0.1 percent at 102.39 yen. Earlier it had climbed as high as 102.88 yen.
LONDON, April 7 European shares fell on Friday, putting them on track for a small weekly loss, as major benchmarks tracked a global pull-back in risky assets.
DUBLIN, April 7 Militants would be able to get around a ban on carrying large electronic items into the cabins of planes bound for the United States by travelling from cities not impacted by the ban, Qatar Airways' chief executive was quoted as saying on Friday.