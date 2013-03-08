Euro rises to 2-week high versus struggling yen

LONDON, March 8 The euro rose to a two-week high
against the yen on Friday, with the Japanese currency under
broad selling pressure from long term investors on expectations
of aggressive monetary easing from the Bank of Japan next month.
The euro was up 1 percent on the day at 125.67 yen
its highest level since Feb. 20 with stop loss sell
orders triggered above 125.35 yen, traders said.
The dollar was also up 0.9 percent at 95.67 yen, its highest
level since Aug. 2009 as investors position for a robust rise in
U.S. jobs numbers.