RPT-Euro steady after ECB holds rates, stocks turn negative

DIARY-Top Economic Events to May 31
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
LONDON Feb 7 The euro held steady after the European Central Bank left rates on hold on Thursday as was widely expected.
The euro was last trading up 0.3 percent at $1.35645, some way off the the 15-month high of $1.3711 hit on Feb. 1. Markets will be looking to the press conference from ECB chief Mario Draghi at 1330 GMT for hints on whether the central bank is concerned about the euro's recent strength.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index turned negative, falling at one stage by 0.1 percent to 1,151.60 points after the rate decision.
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
April 13 In the face of shareholder criticism, Credit Suisse said its top officers had proposed reducing the bonuses they would get by 40 percent from the bank's original recommendation.
April 13 Credit Suisse said its CEO and board of directors has proposed a reduction in performance awards by 40 percent.