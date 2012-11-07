版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2012年 11月 7日 星期三

Euro falls to 1-month low versus sterling

The euro fell to a one-month low against sterling on Wednesday as weak German industrial output data and lowered growth forecasts from the EU Commission weighed on the single currency ahead of a crucial Greek parliament vote on reforms.

The euro fell to 79.785 pence, its lowest level since Oct 1.

