Euro hits 13-month high versus Swiss franc

MILAN, April 6 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
LONDON Jan 15 The euro rose to a 13-month high against the Swiss franc on Tuesday as concerns about the euro zone debt crisis receded, prompting investors who had bought the Swiss currency as a safe haven to cut their positions.
The euro rose around 0.4 percent on the day to 1.23865 francs on trading platform EBS, its highest level since mid-December 2011.
Several major banks have revised their euro/Swiss forecasts higher in recent days, with one U.S. investment bank targeting 1.30 francs. (Reporting by Nia Williams; editing by Anirban Nag)
ZURICH, April 6 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.5 percent lower at 8,598 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
* Novartis to strengthen research and development pipeline by in-licensing ECF843 for ophthalmic indications