Euro rises to 4-month high versus weak Swiss franc

BRIEF-Huegli Holding Q1 sales down at 97.9 million Swiss francs
* FY sales up by +1.8 pct to 385 million Swiss francs ($381.57 million)
LONDON May 15 The euro rose to a four-month high against a weak Swiss franc on Wednesday with the franc hurt by recent benign Swiss inflation and waning safe-haven inflows due to ebbing investor worries about a euro zone debt crisis.
The euro rose 0.2 percent to 1.2525 francs on trading platform EBS, its highest level since mid-January.
The Swiss franc also rose to a 9-month high against the dollar of 0.9714 francs, rising past a reported option barrier at 0.9700 francs, with investors buying the U.S. dollar on the back of improved data in the world's largest economy.
ZURICH, April 11 Flavour and fragrance maker Givaudan confirmed its mid-term target of like-for-like sales growth of 4-5 percent on average after growth slowed less than expected in the first quarter, helped by a strong performance in North America.
* Q1 turnover rises by 8.5 pct to 93.2 million Swiss francs ($92.37 million)