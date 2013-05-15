Euro rises to 4-month high versus weak Swiss franc

LONDON May 15 The euro rose to a four-month high against a weak Swiss franc on Wednesday with the franc hurt by recent benign Swiss inflation and waning safe-haven inflows due to ebbing investor worries about a euro zone debt crisis.

The euro rose 0.2 percent to 1.2525 francs on trading platform EBS, its highest level since mid-January.

The Swiss franc also rose to a 9-month high against the dollar of 0.9714 francs, rising past a reported option barrier at 0.9700 francs, with investors buying the U.S. dollar on the back of improved data in the world's largest economy.

(Reporting by Anirban Nag, editing by Jessica Mortimer)