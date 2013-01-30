Euro rises to 21-month high versus yen

European stocks futures dip, tracking risk-off moves - For more see the European equities LiveMarkets blog
LONDON Jan 30 The euro rose to a 21-month high against the yen on Wednesday, with the single currency bolstered by easing worries about the euro zone and renewed investors flows into the region's assets.
The euro rose 0.4 percent to 122.95 yen, holding just below a reported option barrier at 123 yen.
Earlier, the euro rose to a 14-month high against the dollar of $1.3516, with near term resistance seen near its 200-week moving average of $1.3526.
Traders cited an option barrier at $1.3525.
* Swiss drug prices, margins higher than elsewhere in Europe (Adds comment from company, details)
ZURICH, April 7 Galenica Sante on Friday set its offer price at 39 Swiss francs per share, as the owner of 500 Swiss pharmacies raised 1.90 billion Swiss francs ($1.89 billion) in Switzerland's biggest initial public offering in two years.