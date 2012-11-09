Euro falls to one-month low versus yen

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
LONDON Nov 9 The euro fell to a one-month low against the yen on Friday as leveraged investors sold the single currency amid worsening growth prospects in the euro zone.
The euro fell 0.3 percent to 100.99 yen, its lowest level since Oct. 11 with traders saying stop loss sell orders were triggered below 101.00 yen.
The dollar was also weaker against the yen, trading 0.2 percent lower on the day at 79.29 yen, its lowest in more than a week.
The safe-haven yen is generally sought after during times of financial stress and uncertainty about a global economic recovery.
NEW YORK, Feb 24 The U.S. dollar fell to a more than two-week low against the Japanese yen on Friday as investors doubted the likelihood of swift tax reform and a quick spending boost from U.S. President Donald Trump's administration.
TORONTO, Feb 24 A strike at Noranda Income Fund's zinc processing plant in Quebec stretched into a 13th day on Friday, with no talks scheduled between management and the United Steelworkers of America union.