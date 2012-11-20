版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2012年 11月 20日 星期二 19:53 BJT

Euro rises to near 4-week high versus yen

LONDON Nov 20 The euro rose to a near four-week high against the yen on Tuesday, helped by cautious optimism euro zone finance ministers will agree to release delayed funds to debt-ridden Greece.

The single currency rose to 104.37 yen, its highest level since Oct. 25.

Market players said the yen was vulnerable to mounting political calls for more monetary easing, even though the Bank of Japan kept policy on hold at its latest meeting.

