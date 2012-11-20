Euro rises to near 4-week high versus yen

Banks, basic resources lift European shares on Trump-trade
Covestro sinks as Bayer sells shares
LONDON Nov 20 The euro rose to a near four-week high against the yen on Tuesday, helped by cautious optimism euro zone finance ministers will agree to release delayed funds to debt-ridden Greece.
The single currency rose to 104.37 yen, its highest level since Oct. 25.
Market players said the yen was vulnerable to mounting political calls for more monetary easing, even though the Bank of Japan kept policy on hold at its latest meeting.
LONDON, March 1 European shares gained on Wednesday, with results driving specific stock moves, while basic resources were the top sector performers after U.S. President Donald Trump pledged $1 trillion of infrastructure spending in his first speech to Congress.
HONG KONG, March 1 Credit Suisse Group AG said on Wednesday that Ken Pang, currently head of the Swiss bank's global markets trading in Asia Pacific, would take over as its new regional head for global markets business.