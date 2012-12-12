版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2012年 12月 12日 星期三 18:43 BJT

Euro rises to near 8-month high versus yen

LONDON Dec 12 The euro rose to its highest in nearly eight months on Wednesday, with the Japanese currency under broad pressure on talk of more aggressive monetary easing after a likely victory of the Liberal Democratic Party in an election on Sunday.

The euro rose 0.6 percent to 107.975, its highest level since mid-April. Traders cited option barriers at 108 yen and 108.25 yen.

