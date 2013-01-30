Euro rises to 33-month high versus yen, 14-mth peak vs dollar

European stocks futures dip, tracking risk-off moves - For more see the European equities LiveMarkets blog
LONDON Jan 30 The euro extended gains against the Japanese yen to rise to it highest since early May 2010, boosted by rising investor inflows into euro zone assets and expectations of more aggressive monetary easing by the Bank of Japan.
The euro rose 0.9 percent to 123.53 yen, its highest in 33 months and up nearly 8 percent since the start of the year.
Its gains against the yen also helped it to a fresh 14-month high against the dollar of $1.3528, rising past a reported option barrier at $1.3525.
* Swiss drug prices, margins higher than elsewhere in Europe (Adds comment from company, details)
ZURICH, April 7 Galenica Sante on Friday set its offer price at 39 Swiss francs per share, as the owner of 500 Swiss pharmacies raised 1.90 billion Swiss francs ($1.89 billion) in Switzerland's biggest initial public offering in two years.