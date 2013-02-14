Euro extends losses, falls 1 percent on day versus yen

LONDON Feb 14 The euro fell more than 1 percent on the day against the yen on Thursday, pushed lower by concerns about a deepening recession in the euro zone.

The single currency fell 1.3 percent to a session low of 124.01 yen, with market players citing selling by a European bank.

Traders said a break through technical levels in the dollar against the yen, which fell 0.2 percent to 93.13 yen, added to broad demand for the Japanese currency.