版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 4月 11日 星期四 18:18 BJT

Euro climbs to more than three-year high versus yen

LONDON, April 11 The euro hit a more than three-year high against the yen on Thursday, extending gains as the Japanese currency came under broad pressure from the Bank of Japan's radical easing programme.

The euro rose around 0.3 percent on the day to 130.835 yen, its highest level since January 2010.

Gains against the yen helped the euro rise 0.4 percent to a one-month high against the dollar of $1.31325.

The dollar also dropped to a six-week low against the Swiss franc of 0.92825 francs.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐