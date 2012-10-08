版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2012年 10月 8日 星期一

Euro falls 1 percent versus Japanese yen

LONDON Oct 8 The euro fell 1 percent to a session low of 101.490 yen on Monday as traders cited selling by a U.S. investment bank, triggering stops below the 200 day moving average.

The euro was later down 0.9 percent at 101.570 yen, with safe-haven currencies getting a boost from growing worries about the global economic recovery.

