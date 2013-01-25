版本:
Euro rises to 21-month high vs yen

LONDON Jan 25 The euro rose to a 21-month high against the yen on Friday ahead of an announcment of how much banks will repay of cheap European Central Bank loans.

The euro rose 0.5 percent on the day to 121.48 yen, its highest level since April 2011.
